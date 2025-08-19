Sources: Leeds United emerge as frontrunners to sign in-demand striker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against Everton.

Lukas Nmecha scored a late penalty at Elland Road to hand Leeds the perfect start to their Premier League season.

Even with manager Daniel Farke having several attacking options in his squad, he is looking towards the transfer market to add more quality and threat up front.

One of the players who has emerged as their target is Nantes striker Matthis Abline, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The French attacker scored 11 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Nantes last season.

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Matthis Abline

Leeds United are one of the frontrunners in the chase. The newly promoted Premier League side view Abline as the kind of dynamic forward who could both deliver goals and bring flair to Elland Road.

Negotiations between Leeds and Nantes are already underway, and sources close to the player suggest he is open to the move.

Abline has long dreamt of testing himself in the Premier League, and Leeds believe they have both the financial backing and the sporting project to persuade him to join.

They will, however, face competition. Wolverhampton Wanderers are also actively pursuing the striker, particularly after the departure of Matheus Cunha this summer.

Daniel Farke’s team face tough competition for Abline

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has made attacking reinforcements a priority after a poor pre-season and sees Abline as an ideal solution. Backed by influential agent Jorge Mendes, Wolves are expected to intensify their efforts in the coming days.

Interest does not stop there. Sunderland have also made contact, while in France, Lille, Marseille, and Paris FC have all been monitoring the situation.

Paris FC have gone the furthest, tabling a €25 million bid to Nantes. However, that offer remains unanswered.

Nantes president Waldemar Kita has publicly declared that Abline is valued at closer to €50 million, a figure that could make negotiations challenging for suitors.

Leeds United eye the signing of striker who outscored Sesko and Ekitike