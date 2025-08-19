Premier League striker takes drastic measures to force Newcastle United move

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the future of Yoane Wissa at Brentford has taken a dramatic turn, with the forward making his intentions clear on social media.

The 28-year-old has unfollowed Brentford’s official channels, changed his profile picture to black, and removed all images of himself in club colours from his Instagram account.

The move is seen as a clear signal of his frustration as he looks to engineer a transfer away from the Bees.

Wissa has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United, who are keen to add more attacking firepower this summer.

Brentford are blocking Wissa’s move to Newcastle United

However, Brentford have so far stood firm, blocking progress on any deal. The West London club have set a valuation in excess of £60 million, which Newcastle currently view as too steep.

The player’s dissatisfaction stems from what he feels are broken promises. As Jacobs reports, Wissa had previously been told that Brentford would consider offers for him at around £26 million (€30m).

That understanding was reached over a year ago when the Congolese forward agreed to stay on following Ivan Toney’s departure to Al-Ahli.

Fast forward to this summer, and Brentford’s stance has shifted dramatically, with the club now demanding more than double that figure.

From Brentford’s perspective, the reasoning is clear. With Bryan Mbeumo having already departed, the club cannot afford to weaken their frontline without securing adequate reinforcements.

While they have added Dango Ouattara, he is viewed primarily as Mbeumo’s replacement rather than Wissa’s.

Brentford want to sign Wissa’s replacement first

For any deal to happen, Brentford want both their valuation met and another forward through the door to avoid leaving manager Keith Andrews short of options.

For Newcastle, the pursuit of Wissa highlights their ambition to add proven Premier League quality to their ranks. Wissa, who enjoyed one of his best seasons last year, is seen as an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s system due to his versatility across the front line.

The Magpies are working hard behind the scenes to add more options to their attacking force due to the uncertain future of Alexander Isak.

Wissa has now shown his intention to move on from Brentford. It all depends on what the clubs decide and how they move forward with the potential transfer.

