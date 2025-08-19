Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will compete with PSG and Atletico Madrid for the Japanese International attacker Takefusa Kubo.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for Spanish club Real Sociedad, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side, as per GMS via Fichajes.

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks, and the 24-year-old is capable of operating on either side. His versatility will be an added bonus if Spurs manage to get the deal done. Everton were keen on Kubo earlier this summer.

Takefusa Kubo would improve Spurs

The player will add creativity, flair and unpredictability to the side. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for the club. Signing the Japanese International will add greater commercial appeal and marketability to the club.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat PSG and Atletico Madrid to his signature. Both clubs have a more ambitious project, and the player could be tempted to join them. However, he should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Spurs will be able to provide him with that. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Spurs need attacking reinforcements

Spurs will be hoping to win trophies this season and secure a place in the top four of the Premier League. They need quality players for that to happen. The Japanese International would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and the opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for him as well. He would get to play for a big club.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. The player is likely to cost around €70 million this summer.