Tottenham send decisive message to Crystal Palace regarding Eberechi Eze

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham Hotspur have taken a significant step forward in their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have formally informed Palace that they are ready to structure a deal worth just over £60 million, with performance-related bonuses taking the overall package close to £63m.

While Eze is not forcing an exit from Selhurst Park, Galetti reports that the player has already given his approval to the transfer.

He is said to be keen on the opportunity to take the next step in his career and test himself at a club with Champions League ambitions.

Eberechi Eze has given his green light to Tottenham move

For now, he is awaiting the outcome of talks between the two clubs, which could intensify in the coming days.

Crystal Palace find themselves in a difficult position. On one hand, Eze is among their most prized assets and a fan favourite, central to their attacking play. On the other hand, a deal worth over £60m represents a massive financial boost that could allow Palace to strengthen multiple areas of their squad.

Spurs, meanwhile, are keen to wrap up negotiations swiftly as they look to give manager Thomas Frank the creative midfield spark he desires.

Spurs are looking to address their creative issues

The recent injury suffered by James Maddison and the departure of Son Heung-min have left Spurs short in the creative department.

They have identified Eze as their primary target now to add more depth and quality to their squad.

Having started their season with a 3-0 win against Burnley, they are looking confident and much more organised under new manager Frank.

The signing of Eze would be a huge statement from Spurs and show their ambition. It would particularly mean more to the club and the fans as they would be signing a player who have been chased by Arsenal all summer.

