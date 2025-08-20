Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on from the dug out. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this summer.

The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League right now, and he has been linked with several top clubs. However, there is no concrete offer on the table for the midfielder, and it seems that the player is not keen on an exit either.

Adam Wharton drops a hint about his future

During a training session with Crystal Palace, a Sky Sports host asked reporter Gary Cotteril to enquire with the Crystal Palace midfielder about his future, to which the midfielder pointed at the Crystal Palace badge on his chest to establish where his allegiance lies (h/t talkSPORT).

Man United could use Wharton

Manchester United are very keen on signing the player, and he has been labelled as their dream target, according to Fichajes. However, the latest revelation from Wharton suggests that Manchester United are unlikely to be able to sign him anytime soon. They wanted to sign Carlos Baleba initially, but Brighton are willing to sell the player. It seems that Manchester United will have to move on to other targets or wait to sign either of the two midfielders in the distant future.

Wharton has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder, and whoever ends up signing him will have a future star on their hands. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Crystal Palace are already likely to lose Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer. They will not want to lose multiple key players in one window. Sanctioning the departure of the 21-year-old midfielder is certainly not an option for them. They have secured European qualification, and they will look to do well in the Premier League and Europe this season. Keeping the midfielder at the club will be a top priority for them.