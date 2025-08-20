“This will be a here we go” – Fabrizio Romano very confident Chelsea will sign this Premier League star

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leading transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano still sounds very confident that Chelsea will end up signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international was not involved in Man Utd’s first game of the season against Arsenal, and generally seems likely to have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has strengthened this summer with two new wide-forwards in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, so it’s hard to see Garnacho continuing to play regularly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insists he still sees Garnacho ending up at Chelsea by the end of this summer’s transfer window…

Fabrizio Romano on Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea transfer saga

“If you follow my channel here on YouTube and all my platforms, you know that I always told you since July, my feeling is Garnacho will go to Chelsea,” Romano said.

“This will be a here we go, and I maintain my position, because maybe in the media this deal is not having regular updates, but I can guarantee to you that in the background, behind the scenes, this deal is advancing.”

Chelsea have already added Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian to their attacking midfield options this summer, but it seems they also plan to bring Garnacho into the fold as well.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer: Is it worth the risk for Chelsea?

Chelsea surely have enough options that Garnacho won’t be a regular starter if he moves to Stamford Bridge.

In that sense, it could make sense for the Blues to try their luck with the 21-year-old, even if he’s not been at his best for United in recent times.

The Red Devils may be keen to offload this inconsistent performer who has occasionally shown signs of a bad attitude.

However, if Chelsea don’t build their team around him, there’s surely no harm in giving him a chance to compete with the other players in their squad.

MORE: Alejandro Garnacho player profile