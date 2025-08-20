Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was chosen as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year last night.

The Egyptian International had an exceptional campaign with Liverpool last season, where he scored 29 goals in the Premier League and picked up 18 assists along the way. He helped Liverpool win the league title as well. He was undoubtedly the best player in the country last season, and he was rightly chosen for the prestigious award.

The moment @MoSalah made history by becoming the first 3x PFA Players’ Player of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YvyX3ik068 — PFA (@PFA) August 20, 2025

Alexander-Arnold shares social media post

Salah became the only player to win the award three times in his career, and former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has now reacted to his achievement on social media. The Real Madrid star shared a photo of Salah holding the award and captioned it “history”.

Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a fruitful spell at Liverpool alongside Mohamed Salah

Alexander-Arnold had an excellent partnership with Salah during his time at Liverpool, and the two players enjoy playing with each other on the right flank. The England international defender created numerous goal-scoring opportunities for the Egyptian international during his time at the Premier League club. It is no surprise that he is delighted to see his former teammate when the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, the defender left Liverpool on a free transfer earlier this summer. His decision to leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid did not go down well with the fans, and he was criticised heavily on social media. So far, his Real Madrid career has been quite mediocre, and he has been criticised by the Spanish media for his defensive vulnerability.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and it will be interesting to see if he can get his Real Madrid career back on track with improved performances in the coming months.