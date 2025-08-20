What sources close to Alexander Isak are saying about Liverpool transfer following last night’s statement

Alexander Isak keeps pushing to join Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images, Andrew Boyers/Reuters)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak reportedly feels the door may be closing on his potential transfer to Liverpool this summer.

That’s what sources feel is Isak’s thinking behind the explosive statement he released via his official Instagram page last night, according to the Daily Mail.

Isak has not featured at all for Newcastle in pre-season or at the start of the Premier League campaign, and it seems clear he wants out of St James’ Park.

The Sweden international is one of the best strikers in the world, and Fabrizio Romano continues to report that he only wants to get a dream transfer to Liverpool…

??? Alexander Isak makes his move and it was always clear since July: he only wants Liverpool. He doesn’t even want to discuss any other option with Newcastle, and never considered Al Hilal despite reports. Liverpool Football Club. ?? pic.twitter.com/zuy5rP5NRU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2025

“Alexander Isak makes his move and it was always clear since July: he only wants Liverpool. He doesn’t even want to discuss any other option with Newcastle, and never considered Al Hilal despite reports,” Romano has posted on X.

Can Alexander Isak force through a transfer to Liverpool?

Newcastle have released a statement of their own suggesting they don’t anticipate receiving the kind offer that would be good enough for them to sell Isak.

The 25-year-old clearly seems to be doing his best to force the Magpies’ hand on this, however.

As per the Mail’s report, “Alexander Isak is rolling the dice, and his desperate hope is that the numbers land on a British-record move to Liverpool and a lucrative, double-your-money contract.

“Sources close to the situation believe his bombshell statement, released on Tuesday night, is the striker’s response to a growing realisation that the door has been closing on his dream transfer.”

Do Liverpool even need Alexander Isak?

LFC signed Hugo Ekitike earlier this summer and he’s impressed since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The talented young Frenchman scored in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace and in the 4-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Still, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant explained that he thinks Arne Slot could still do with another striker like Isak…

? "They NEED a striker" ? Ex-Red Jermaine Pennant has urged Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak this summer! ? pic.twitter.com/duVtoaMxmI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 19, 2025

Pennant feels there is room for both Ekitike and Isak, with the latter adding both depth in attack and giving the Merseyside giants one of the very finest forwards in world football.

Liverpool have let both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave this summer, so that leaves them a little shorter of depth in attack than last season.