Just in: Arsenal turn attention towards 20-goal versatile attacker after Havertz injury

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Arsenal are carefully monitoring the situation of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as they assess their attacking options in light of recent injury setbacks.

The Nigerian international has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and with Kai Havertz now sidelined, discussions inside the club have intensified over whether to pursue the player before the window closes.

Lookman was in fine form for Italian side Atalanta last season, scoring 20 goals for them in all competitions.

Arsenal remain interested in Ademola Lookman

While no formal proposal has yet been submitted, Galetti reports that Arsenal remain the only foreign club to maintain consistent contact regarding Lookman in recent weeks.

The Gunners have been tracking his progress in Serie A, where he has established himself as one of Atalanta’s most influential attacking players.

His versatility, capable of operating across the forward line, either as a winger or second striker, makes him an appealing option for the Gunners, who would be looking for a player similar to Havertz with the ability to play in a number of different positions.

For Arsenal, Havertz’s injury has disrupted Arteta’s attacking plans and forced the club into reassessing their depth in forward areas.

The Germany international star came on as a substitute in Arsenal’s first match of the season, a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arteta is set to be active in the transfer market

The positive for Arteta and his team out of all this situation is that they have the opportunity to replace Havertz with more than 10 days remaining in the transfer market to shut down.

A player like Lookman would be an ideal signing for Arsenal. He would not only add goals and assists to the team but also pace and depth in attack.

Having played for Everton and Fulham in the past and not perfoming well, Lookman would have a point to prove if he moves to the Premier League.

