Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during a pre-season friendly match (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze before the summer window closes.

Kai Havertz has picked up an injury, and they need reinforcements in the attacking unit. The 27-year-old England international was reportedly closing on a move to Tottenham.

Spurs will be disappointed

According to a report from The Athletic, Tottenham had secured an agreement in principle over a summer move. However, Arsenal have now swooped in, and the player now wants to join them.

Arsenal are prepared to meet the demands of Crystal Palace, and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly. The development will come as a huge blow for Tottenham, and they could now look at other options in the market.

Arsenal could use Eberechi Eze

Arsenal need a dynamic attacker who can operate on the left flank as well as central. The 27-year-old fits the profile perfectly. He is well-settled in England, and he could make an instant impact. Arsenal will provide him with the platform to fight for League titles and the Champions League. The opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the player. It is hardly a surprise that he is keen on joining them despite talks with Tottenham in recent days.

Eze had 25 goal contributions last season, and his numbers will only improve when he’s playing in a better team alongside quality players. Joining Arsenal could bring out the best in him and help him compete at a higher level.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. He will look to make his mark in the Champions League this season. He has already proven himself in the Premier League with Palace