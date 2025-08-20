Rodrygo Goes celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in recent months.

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for them, and therefore, it would make sense for him to move on. The player’s agent is now travelling to England to hold talks with Arsenal and Liverpool, as per IndyKaila.

Where will Rodrygo end up?

Both clubs need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 24-year-old Brazilian could prove to be a useful acquisition. He is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The player’s agent has requested the meeting with the Premier League clubs and not the other way round. It is clear that the Brazilian is now considering his future at the Spanish club, and he is seeking a potential move. He has helped Real Madrid win several major trophies, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

Rodrygo has been labelled as a “special” player by Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodrygo Goes would improve both clubs

Arsenal and Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas, and the 24-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He has the technical attributes to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been pushing for major trophies consistently, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting. They are among the biggest clubs in the world.

Rodrygo has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with coaching and experience. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Liverpool come forward with an offer to secure his signature.