Arsenal has been linked with a move for the Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

According to a report via The Mirror, Arsenal are now pondering a potential move for the 23-year-old this summer. Kai Havertz has been sidelined with an injury, and they will also need to replace him.

Arsenal eyeing Morgan Rogers

Rogers has been exceptional for Aston Villa over the last 12 months, and he has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the league. He was rightly chosen as the PFA Young Player of the Year as well.

Chelsea have been linked with Rogers as well. The midfielder has also attracted interest from Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an offer to sign him. He would be a quality long-term acquisition for the Gunners, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The player scored 14 goals last season and picked up 16 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. However, Aston Villa will not want to lose one of their best players.

Villa will not want to lose Rogers

They have already sanctioned the departure of Leon Bailey this summer, and they will not want to weaken their attacking unit further. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Aston Villa to sell the player. It is fair to assume that they will have to come forward with an absurd amount of money to convince them.

Aston Villa are pushing for Champions League qualification, and losing one of their key players would be a major blow. They will struggle to replace a player of his quality.

Unai Emery will not want to lose one of his best players, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official offer to test the resolve of the West Midlands club.

On the other hand, Arsenal are pushing for the league title, and they need as much quality as they can get. Signing the 23-year-old would be a major coup for them, and he could be a star for them in the long run.