Kai Havertz of Arsenal (L) attempts for a goal by header during a pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has picked up an injury, and he is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The 26-year-old has just returned from a serious injury blow, and Arsenal will hope that Havertz can recover from the knock quickly. He will be an important player for Arsenal this season, and the Gunners will be disappointed with the latest blow.

Arsenal hunting for replacements now

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now “back in the market” after the injury, and the plan is clear for the next 10 days. They will be assessing the market for quality alternatives. Arsenal were already in need of a quality wide player, and the injury to Havertz has only put further pressure on the Gunners.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve the attacking unit before the window closes. They should aim for a dynamic attacker who is capable of slotting into the wide areas and operating centrally as well.

Arsenal need more creativity

Arsenal have done well to bring a quality striker like Viktor Gyokeres this summer, and they must add more creativity to the side as well. They have looked toothless going forward at times. Even in the win against Manchester United, Arsenal failed to create too many chances.

They lost the league title last season after dropping too many points in draws. If they want to win the league title, they will need to convert those draws into wins. Improving the attacking unit is the only way forward. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope that the German international is not out for a lengthy spell. They must look to act quickly in the remaining days of the transfer window and bring in the necessary reinforcements.