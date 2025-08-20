Morgan Rogers and Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Aston Villa could reportedly be likely to hold some discussions over a deal involving both Nicolas Jackson and Morgan Rogers.

Jackson has clearly fallen down the pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s side after some unconvincing form during his two years at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea now bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for this season, we’re surely set to see Jackson leave before the end of the window.

The Senegal international has been linked with Aston Villa by the Telegraph, and there’s now been another update on his situation.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to The Chelsea Chronicle, any discussions with Villa would likely also include the possibility of Rogers moving to Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson and Morgan Rogers swap deal to be discussed?

Bailey commented: “I do expect Jackson to go. From my understanding at the moment, I think he’s maybe more likely to go to Villa with Emery.

“I said also it could help Chelsea and Villa’s relationship, where if Chelsea really do want Morgan Rogers, we know they’re desperate for Morgan Rogers at some point, but if they were to, make it a bit easier for Villa to sign Jackson, then they’re not going to forget that.

“And I think they can do a behind the scenes where Chelsea secure first option on Morgan Rogers as part of that deal. All these conversations will be happening. I think there’s a real chance that Jackson ends up at Villa.”

Do Chelsea need Morgan Rogers?

Rogers has shone at Villa, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea would be keen on the England international, but they also have so many other similar players on their books already.

Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian have joined this summer, while CFC also already had top talents like Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto in that area of the pitch.

On top of that, they’re still also pursuing both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho, so it’s hard to imagine Rogers getting much playing time if he also ended up joining.