Crystal Palace targeting move for Premier League striker as Eze replacement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are preparing for life without their star player Eberechi Eze.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the club all summer and now Tottenham have made progress in signing him.

Talks between Spurs and Palace have continued for the last few days over the payment structure.

Eze has made up his mind to move away from Selhurst Park this summer and he has made it clear that he wants a move to the Europa League winners.

Crystal Palace identify Eberechi Eze replacement

According to Konstantinos (Kostas) Lianos on X, Oliver Glasner’s team are set to target a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hwang Hee-chan as Eze’s replacement.

The forward has impressed the Wolves hierarchy, even though his performances last season were not the most impressive.

The attacker only managed to score two Premier League goals last season but Palace believe that under Glasner, the player could reach a new level.

Meanwhile, Bilal El Khannouss, one of the brightest young talents at Leicester City, has also caught Palace’s attention.

Oliver Glasner is actively looking for attacking players

El Khannouss suits the profile of a long-term investment. However, convincing Leicester to part ways with one of their top prospects could prove difficult, particularly with the Foxes eager to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Another ambitious target on Palace’s radar is Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge. The Greek winger has been in superb form, drawing interest from multiple clubs across Europe. Palace reportedly submitted an offer in the region of £26 million for Tzolis, but Brugge rejected the bid.

The most achievable target at the moment is Wolves star Hee-chan. The Eagles need to act swiftly to complete the deal with just over ten days remaining in the closure of the transfer window.

