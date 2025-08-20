“Here we go” for Eberechi Eze to Arsenal as details emerge on sensational transfer hijack

Eberechi Eze during Crystal Palace's game against Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal has been declared a “here we go” by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as a hijack over bitter rivals Tottenham looks to be close to completion.

Eze had been in advanced talks with Spurs but Romano insists it was never completely sealed, and this has allowed the Gunners to pounce.

Other details have also emerged this evening as Arsenal close in on a hugely exciting signing for one of the Premier League’s top attacking players.

See below for details from Romano as he gives the move his trademark “here we go”, which is almost as good as an official done deal statement from the club…

???? BREAKING: Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred #AFC over Spurs. Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed. pic.twitter.com/nUN2gXXjgY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2025

“BREAKING: Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go!” Romano posted. “Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred #AFC over Spurs. Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed.”

How Arsenal swooped for Eberechi Eze ahead of Spurs

Ben Jacobs has also posted some interesting insight into this story, with Arsenal capitalising on the fact that Palace asked Spurs to delay the deal.

See below as Jacobs posted his information on X, with Palace’s Europa Conference League tie seemingly proving crucial as it slowed things down with Tottenham…

Eberechi Eze set to join Arsenal for around £60m with Arsenal set to wrap up a deal quickly. Eze has already agreed to the move. Spurs had an agreement in principle with Palace, and verbal terms agreed with Eze. Palace delayed, wanting Eze to play in the #UECL, and Arsenal made… pic.twitter.com/TjkcVV3TN7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 20, 2025

Arsenal fans will be absolutely delighted with this, as Eze was clearly prepared to join THFC and a move was very close, only for AFC to pounce right at the last moment to ruin their rivals’ plans.

What role will Eze play at Arsenal?

Eze can play on the left or as a central attacking midfielder, so it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta ends up using him.

Either way, the club’s supporters will surely be relieved that there’s finally a bit more spark in attack, giving the team an alternative to Martin Odegaard in the middle and to Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Eze will follow other big-name signings such as Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke in moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.