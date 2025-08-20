Important developments after Manchester City and PSG transfer talks in last 48 hours

Manchester City and PSG have been in talks over Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo by Matt McNulty, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There have reportedly been important developments over the Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City transfer saga in the last 48 hours.

That’s according to Alfredo Pedulla for Football Italia, with City and PSG engaging in positive talks as they seemingly edge closer towards an agreement.

Pedulla claims there has been significant progress during negotiations over Donnarumma’s fee, which is likely to come down from PSG’s initial high asking price.

At first, it looked like the Ligue 1 giants would demand as much as €45-50m for the Italian goalkeeper, which City were keen not to pay.

PSG could now accept quite a bit less than that as they’re keen to offload Donnarumma and save money from getting his high wages off their books.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace Ederson at Manchester City?

Donnarumma looks to be a top target for City amid doubts over Ederson’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the Brazilian shot-stopper has been a great servant to the club, it seems clear that he’s no longer trusted as Pep Guardiola’s number one.

Pedulla’s report notes that Galatasaray are keen to sign Ederson, with negotiations ongoing over a potential sale.

Donnarumma could be a major upgrade on Ederson, while James Trafford has also already moved to City this summer.

Donnarumma’s starring role in PSG’s Champions League win

Donnarumma was one of PSG’s most important players last season as they finally got their hands on the Champions League trophy.

The former AC Milan ‘keeper was in particularly inspired form during that semi-final victory over Arsenal, making a number of top class saves in both legs.

The final win over Inter Milan was somewhat easier for PSG, with Donnarumma not having a huge amount to do in that game as Luis Enrique’s side dominated and won 5-0.

Still, it could be a blow for PSG to let such a top goalkeeper go, with City set to benefit hugely if this deal goes through.