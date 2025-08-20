Advanced talks: Liverpool star close to agreeing potential £25.9m-plus transfer away

Harvey Elliott and his Liverpool teammates react to the penalty shoot-out defeat vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly progressing in a potential deal to sell Harvey Elliott to RB Leipzig, with the player close to agreeing personal terms.

According to Empire of the Kop, it looks like this deal is now quite advanced, with the two clubs also looking like working towards a compromise over a transfer fee.

The report claims that Leipzig could be ready to submit an offer in the region of €30m (£25.9m) for Elliott, though Liverpool value him at more like €40m (£34.5m).

It is suggested, however, that the gap could be plugged by various add-ons and bonuses to satisfy all parties involved.

Harvey Elliott looks like he needs to leave Liverpool

Elliott arrived at Anfield a few years ago with the reputation of being one of the most exciting young players in English football.

The skilful attacking midfielder made his debut for former club Fulham when he was just 15 years of age, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t developed enough since then.

Liverpool haven’t found much room for him in their starting XI in recent times, and it now looks like he needs to try a change of scene to revive his career.

Leipzig could be an ideal destination for him, as they’ve so often shown that they’re ready to trust and develop top young players.

Liverpool’s busy summer continues

If Elliott goes, it will be even more change to Arne Slot’s squad in what has already been a busy summer for the club.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have all joined, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been sold.

It looks like there could be decent money to be made from selling Elliott, so it probably suits all parties involved for this deal to go through.

It will be intriguing to see if Liverpool then reinvest the money from his sale in even more signings before Deadline Day.