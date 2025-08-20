Leeds United flag in the corner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Manor Solomon has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The Israeli International does not have a future at Tottenham, and he needs to leave them permanently. He was on loan at Leeds United last season, and he was outstanding in the Championship.

He helped them secure promotion to the Premier League. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals last season and picked up 13 assists along the way. There is no doubt that he was a key player for them, and signing him permanently would be ideal for Leeds.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed that Leeds might be preparing to make an offer for the player soon. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with Tottenham. The London club do not view him as a key part of their plans, and they are unlikely to stand in his way.

Leeds to sign Manor Solomon?

Brown said on Football Insider: ‘“In terms of Leeds’ interest, he’s obviously a player they know well. “He was excellent for them on loan last season so it hasn’t come as a surprise to anybody that they’re still looking to bring him back. “Personally, I think there are better options out there who could improve their squad more. “Leeds are in a tricky position though because they do need to strengthen. “He’s somebody the manager knows and he knows how he fits in the squad, so there won’t be the same issues as they might find with somebody else. “If they’re going to move for Solomon, I think they’ll be preparing to make an offer soon.”

Leeds could use Solomon

The Whites need more quality and depth in the attacking unit now that they have returned to the Premier League. They will want to do well in the top flight and establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They will not want to go back down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Signing the 26-year-old attacker could prove to be a wise decision. He knows the club well, and he could make an instant impact. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player as well.