Leeds United take major call on midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against Everton at Elland Road.

Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal of the match to give Daniel Farke’s side all three points.

The newly promoted side have made new signings this summer but their transfer business is far from over.

Farke is looking to make attacking additions to the squad to add depth to his options as Leeds prepare to avoid relegation this season.

Leeds United are looking for more additions this summer

The Whites are interested in AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor as Farke aims to add more players to his squad.

Another player who had been linked with Leeds United for a long time is former midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Since leaving the Whites, the midfielder has endured a difficult time at Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

While there was interest from Leeds United in the early part of the transfer window, that stance has now reportedly changed.

According to Daily Mail, Leeds have stepped out of the race to sign Phillips this summer.

There are multiple reasons behind this decision from the newly promoted club.

Firstly, Phillips has faced fitness issues in the recent past and the club have become skeptical about it. Secondly, his wage demands would be difficult to match for Leeds.

Daniel Farke steps out of Kalvin Phillips race

There is another reason though. Leeds have already made the signings of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff in the midfield position and they are confident with the business they have done.

They feel that they do not need Phillips anymore since Stach and Longstaff can do the exact same job.

Although the fans would have loved to see Phillips playing for the team again, it the club who have decided that it would not be the best decision for the team.

The English midfielder, who is currently struggling to revive his career, was once the heartbeat of the Leeds United team.

