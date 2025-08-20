Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions have already had an offer of around £110 million rejected for the player. According to Fichajes, they are now preparing to come back with an improved offer to the player.

The situation is quite complicated, with the striker making it clear that he wants to leave Newcastle, and the Magpies are adamant that they will not let him leave. It will be interesting to see if the improved offer from Liverpool is enough to convince Newcastle to sell the player.

Liverpool ready to improve Alexander Isak offer

They are hoping to come back with €160 million offer for the player. The Swedish international is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. They are prepared to break the Premier League transfer record to get the deal done.

Isak deserves to compete at the highest level, and the move to Liverpool would be ideal for him. They could provide him with the platform to post for the Premier League title and the Champions League. Newcastle have shown improvement in recent seasons, but they are not quite at the level required to win major trophies.

Newcastle under pressure to sell Isak

They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they are desperate to keep their best players. It is understandable why they are not keen on letting the 25-year-old leave. However, it makes no sense to hold onto the player against his wishes. Isak has already skipped pre-season preparations with Newcastle, and he refused to be a part of the Premier League opener for them as well.

The player has also revealed, with a post on social media last night, that the relationship between him and Newcastle is damaged beyond repair, and it cannot continue. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are forced to consider their stance.