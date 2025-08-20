Playmaker agrees three-year contract to join Aston Villa

Unai Emery banner at Villa Park, Birmingham (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly been handed a huge boost as Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Asensio has agreed to return to the club on a three-year deal.

Latest reports claim Asensio has agreed a three-year contract with Villa, with the Spain international closing in on a return to Villa Park after his loan spell there last season.

Asensio joined Unai Emery’s side for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign and performed well during his six months there.

It now looks like Villa will be able to re-sign Asensio, despite this deal taking some time to reach a conclusion.

Asensio had also been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Fenerbahce this summer, but it now seems he’s chosen Villa.

Marco Asensio to Aston Villa looks like an exciting signing

Emery will be delighted to be able to bring a player of Asensio’s quality back to the club permanently, in a much-needed boost for the team in this new season.

Villa have endured a great deal of frustration in the market in recent times, having had to keep on selling before they can spend.

We’ve seen big names like Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran leaving AVFC in recent times, while Jacob Ramsey has also just left to join Newcastle United.

Asensio should be an ideal replacement for Ramsey, but fans will no doubt be frustrated and hope that more signings can also be possible before the September 1st deadline.

Villa missed out on a top four spot last season and have started the new campaign with a draw against Newcastle, so there’s a lot of work to do to ensure Emery can keep this team competitive at the top end of the table.