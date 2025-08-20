Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Brentford striker Yoane Wissa this summer.

They have reportedly submitted an offer for around £40 million, including bonuses for the player. However, Brentford have now turned it down. According to journalist Alex Crook, Newcastle will have to put together a package of around £60 million to get the deal done.

Can Newcastle get the deal done?

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to come back with an improved offer for the 28-year-old striker. Wissa scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Newcastle need to replace Callum Wilson this summer, and the DR Congo international would be the ideal fit. He has been labelled as a “great” player in the past.

On the other hand, Alexander Isak has been linked with an exit from the club. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can replace him before letting him move on. Ideally, they need to sign a couple of quality strikers this summer. They have failed to bring in multiple players already, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for Wissa.

Yoane Wissa wants Newcastle transfer

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on the transfer, and he wants to join Newcastle. This could be the final opportunity for him to compete in the UEFA Champions League and compete at the highest level. Newcastle will be able to provide him with the platform.

He has shown his quality with Brentford, and this is the right time for him to take the next step. He’s at the peak of his career, and it is no surprise that he wants to join Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement quickly.