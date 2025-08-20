Newcastle United make offer for Premier League hitman looking for a move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United have made their intentions clear in the transfer market by submitting a £35 million offer plus add-ons for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies have identified the Congolese international as a key target to bolster their attack before the window closes, and importantly, the player himself is eager to make the switch to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s team have struggled in the transfer market this summer. They have lost out on the signing of their top transfer targets.

Joao Pedro moved to Chelsea, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko both decided to join Manchester United while Hugo Ekitike favoured a move to Liverpool over St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United make Yoane Wissa their top target

The Magpies have since then identified Wissa as their primary target for the attacking position.

His ability to press aggressively and link up with teammates has attracted the attention of several top clubs, but Newcastle are now moving with urgency to secure his services.

Jacobs reports that Wissa has already communicated his desire to join Newcastle, seeing the move as a significant step forward in his career.

The lure of Champions League football, combined with Howe’s ambitious project, has made the Tyneside outfit a highly attractive destination for the forward.

Could Wissa replace Alexander Isak?

Signing a player like Wissa is crucial for the Magpies this summer since they are unclear about the long term future of Alexander Isak.

The Swedish attacker has been linked with a move to Liverpool and his refusal to play for the Magpies have put Howe’s team in a tricky situation.

Similarly, Wissa has taken drastic measures to force a move to Newcastle and it remains to be seen if the latest offer made by the Magpies would be enough to secure his signature.

