Talks held: Man United star’s father meets intermediary for transfer talks in London

The father of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has held talks with an AC Milan intermediary in London, according to Football Italia’s Alfredo Pedulla.

Hojlund is out of favour at Man Utd, having struggled for form during his two years at Old Trafford after initially looking like an exciting prospect at former club Atalanta.

The Denmark international is now surely going to be offloaded before the end of the summer, and it seems that Milan could be an option for him.

Pedulla has also previously reported on Milan’s transfer interest in Hojlund for CaughtOffside, whilst adding that Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic was another name on their list of targets in that position.

Rasmus Hojlund could leave Manchester United for AC Milan

Pedulla now claims that Milan director Igli Tare sent an intermediary to London for talks over Hojlund, with the player’s father receiving information on the Rossoneri’s long-term plans for his son.

The journalist’s updated information also suggests that Vlahovic may no longer be seen as a top target due to his salary demands.

The transfer fee to Juventus would supposedly not be an issue, according to the report, but Vlahovic’s wages might be too high, putting the deal in doubt even though the Serbia international had been Massimiliano Allegri’s preferred option.

Hojlund could end up being a decent alternative, however, and he’ll hope to bounce back with a return to Italy.

Can Hojlund revive his career after difficult Man Utd spell?

Hojlund has clearly not been good enough at United, but he is still young and has time to get his career back on track.

He’ll surely look at other MUFC flops who have been able to improve again after getting out of Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay has been a particular success since moving from United to Napoli, while even Antony looked a player reborn on loan at Real Betis last season.