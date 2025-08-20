“Talks are well underway” – Chelsea star agrees potential €30m transfer to Euro giants

Renato Veiga reacts after Chelsea's defeat vs Manchester City last season
Renato Veiga reacts after Chelsea's defeat vs Manchester City last season (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Villarreal over selling Portuguese defender Renato Veiga for around €30m.

The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Villarreal, according to Fabrizio Romano on his official page on X.

Veiga only joined Chelsea last summer, but quickly left the Blues for a loan move to Juventus in January.

Now it looks like we’re edging closer to Veiga departing Stamford Bridge permanently, with negotiations ongoing with Villarreal, as per Romano’s post below…

Romano said: “Villarreal have agreed personal terms with Renato Veiga! Talks are well underway with Chelsea. As exclusively revealed last week, the Spanish club is negotiating to agree on terms also with #CFC. Current proposal: €24m plus add-ons, trying to get closer to €30m package.”

Renato Veiga set to seal speedy departure from Chelsea

Some Chelsea fans might be concerned about letting Veiga go so soon after he looked like a decent prospect when he first arrived.

Capable of playing centre-back, left-back, or defensive midfield, one can easily imagine Veiga having some kind of a role to play in Enzo Maresca’s squad over the course of a long season with four competitions to play in and compete for.

Renato Veiga during his time on loan at Juventus
Renato Veiga during his time on loan at Juventus (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Still, it seems CFC would prefer to cash in on Veiga, so perhaps they’ve calculated that they have other options who can do that job, or else they’ll reinvest the fee from his sale in more signings in that area of their squad.

The recent serious injury suffered by Levi Colwill also surely means Chelsea could do with strengthening with more defensive signings, as Wesley Fofana hasn’t been at his best due to ongoing fitness problems during his time in west London.

Veiga has also previously been linked with Bayern Munich by German journalist Christian Falk.

