Report: 25-year-old looking to leave Arsenal after growing disillusioned at the club

Reports emerging from Portugal suggest that FC Porto are closely tracking Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior, as uncertainty grows around the Polish international’s role at the Emirates Stadium.

Kiwior, who joined Arsenal with high expectations, enjoyed a strong run at the back end of last season, stepping in for the injured Gabriel Magalhães and starting the final 12 Premier League fixtures of the campaign.

His consistent performances during that stretch indicated he could become an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s defensive rotation.

Jakub Kiwior has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal

However, the arrival of Spanish defender Christian Mosquera this summer appears to have pushed the 25-year-old further down the hierarchy.

The situation came to light most recently when Kiwior failed to even make the matchday squad for Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United, a decision that reportedly left the player frustrated and questioning his long-term prospects in North London.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claims that Kiwior has grown unsettled and is now open to a departure, particularly if regular playing opportunities remain limited.

FC Porto are said to be monitoring developments and could provide the former Spezia man with a fresh start. The Portuguese giants see Kiwior as a potential reinforcement who could strengthen their defensive options.

Gunners ready to sell Kiwior but only for the right price

Arsenal’s stance, however, complicates matters. While Arteta and the club hierarchy would prefer to retain depth across the squad, the Gunners are thought to be willing to listen to offers if the financial package is deemed attractive enough.

Arsenal’s valuation is around €30 million, a figure Porto may struggle to meet.

For now, Kiwior’s situation remains in limbo. If he continues to find himself on the fringes, pressure may mount for a solution that benefits all parties, whether that’s a sale or a loan move.

