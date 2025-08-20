Report: Man United considering last minute move for Real Madrid midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United were genuinely interested in a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba but their pursuit has now ended this summer.

The Red Devils were given a firm reply by Brighton who made it clear that the young midfielder is not for sale.

Ruben Amorim is eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer after strengthening his attack.

The signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko has given the United attack a new dimension but it is the midfield that needs attention now.

Man United need a new central midfielder

Following their failure to sign Baleba, the Man United hierarchy have now decided an alternative option in the market.

According to Spanish sources Fichajes, the Premier League giants are considering a move for Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Senior officials at Old Trafford are ready to table an offer in the region of €80 million (£69m).

The French international has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, winning La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League with Madrid, while also featuring prominently for France on the international stage.

His ability to break up play, dictate tempo, and carry the ball forward has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest midfield generals.

Eduardo Camavinga is an accomplished midfielder

Even after playing so many games and getting experience at the top, the midfielder is only 22-years-old.

For United, signing Camavinga would not only strengthen their midfield but also send a statement of intent to rivals across Europe.

However, they will need to tread carefully, as Madrid are not in a position where they need to sell, and the Spanish giants are known for driving a hard bargain when it comes to their prized assets.

Real Madrid are not willing to sell the player at the moment since he is a part of manager Xabi Alonso’s future plans but the right offer could bring them to the negotiations table.

