Ruben Amorim gestures during a game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Benjamin Šeško, and he needs to leave the club to play regularly.

He was quite mediocre with his performances last season, and it is clear that he is not good enough to lead the line for a club like Manchester United. They will be hoping to fight for trophies, and they will also aim to finish in the top four. They needed a quality striker, and they have signed Šeško from RB Leipzig.

The Slovenian will be the first-choice striker at the club this season, and it makes sense for the Denmark international to leave the club. He has been linked with multiple clubs recently, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Returning to his comfort zone in Italy could be ideal for him. Multiple Italian clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Ruben Amorim wants Rasmus Hojlund to leave

Meanwhile, former Premier League coach Mick Brown has revealed that Rúben Amorim has told the player to move on this summer. The Portuguese manager does not view him as a key part of his plans, and he does not want Højlund to stay at Manchester United beyond this summer.

Brown said on Football Insider: “Ruben Amorim has told him he has to leave because he doesn’t want him and won’t be using him in any significant capacity this season. “It’s trying to force him into a move which he doesn’t particularly want to make. “If it was up to him, I don’t think he would be leaving, because he’s made it clear he wants to stay and fight for his place and that sort of thing.”

Can Hojlund seal Man United exit?

It will be interesting to see if the player can secure a move away from the club. Hojlund needs to get his career back on track with regular football, and leaving Manchester United would be ideal for him. There is no doubt that he remains a talented player with a bright future. At the right club, he might be able to regain his form and confidence. He is still only 22, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential.

Manchester United paid a substantial amount of money for him, and it will be interesting to see if they can recoup some of that this summer.