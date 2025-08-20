Tottenham manager Thomas Frank shouts instructions (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to sign Brentford captain Nathan Collins, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Collins is under contract with Brentford until 2029, which makes any potential transfer complicated, with the Bees eager not to lose more key players after a difficult summer.

Thomas Frank left his role as Brentford manager to take over at Tottenham, while star winger Bryan Mbeumo later left to join Manchester United, while Christian Norgaard moved to Arsenal.

Collins is now attracting interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Man United, and Spurs are now upping their efforts to lure the Republic of Ireland international to north London.

Frank is keen to work with his former player again and contacts are expected to take place imminently.

Nathan Collins has big-name transfer suitors

Manchester United are also in the mix, but their financial situation means they’d need to sell players before making a serious bid. Numerous sources have confirmed that this is expected to put them at a disadvantage in the race.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in a stronger position financially. They’ve raised significant funds by offloading Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Caoimhin Kelleher, and are now looking to reinforce their backline.

Collins one of the names on Liverpool’s list, but no official approach has been made yet as Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been named by some sources as more of a priority for the Reds.

All in all, this could signal that THFC are the most likely destination for Collins if Brentford can be convinced to sell.

Spurs focusing on Eze, but Collins could be next

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, but once that’s wrapped up, we can expect movement for Collins.

The 24-year-old looks ideal to give Spurs more defensive depth and help them cope with the added pressure of playing in the Champions League this season.

This could end up looking like a very strong transfer window for Spurs if they can add Eze and Collins to the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, and Kevin Danso.