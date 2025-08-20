Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to make a move for the AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer.

The 29-year-old could be on his way out of the Italian club. His wages are becoming a problem for Roma, and Tottenham could provide him with an exit route. According to Corriere dello Sport via TheBoyHotspur, the midfielder earns €6 million per season at the Italian club. It is unsustainable for Roma, and they are looking to cash in on him.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal done. Pellegrini has been linked with West Ham as well.

Spurs need Lorenzo Pellegrini

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 29-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He can operate in the number ten role, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He has 55 goals and 59 assists for Roma.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England. He will look to hit the ground running at Tottenham and make an instant impact.

The player is highly rated, and he has been described as someone who is hard-working and “moves like a God” by Ivan Juric.

Spurs could use Pellegrini

Tottenham could use his experience and leadership qualities as well. He could be available for a reasonable amount of money this summer. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to get the deal done.

They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, if they want to do well this season. An experienced playmaker would be ideal.

