Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Marc Casado from Barcelona.

The 21-year-old midfielder is thought to be on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, and Tottenham have shown interest in him. It will be interesting to see if the North London club follow it up with an official proposal to sign him.

As per SPORT, Wolves, West Ham and Bournemouth are keen on the player as well. Chelsea have been linked with Casado as well.

It is no secret that they need a quality defensive midfielder. Yves Bissouma was quite underwhelming last season, and he needs to be replaced. The Spanish midfielder would be the ideal replacement.

Spurs could use Marc Casado

The 21-year-old is a hardworking player who is excellent when it comes to winning the ball back and breaking up attacking moves. Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell him for €30 million because of their financial problems. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his talent. He could justify the investment, and the transfer could look like a bargain in future. If the player is truly available for the reported fee, Tottenham must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

They have improved their squad with multiple quality signings in recent seasons. They have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players.

Can Spurs convince Casado?

Casado would be another formidable acquisition for them. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the player to leave his boyhood club and move to England this summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands. The Spanish international has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he would be an exceptional option for most teams. Barcelona could end up regretting their decision to let the player move on.