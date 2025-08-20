Victor Boniface and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger has reported on AC Milan advancing on a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

It seems negotiations are progressing well for Milan to sign the Nigeria international to add to their attack for the season ahead.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, however, as they’ll have been hoping to offload a striker of their own to Milan.

Rasmus Hojlund has been strongly linked with Milan by the reliable Alfredo Pedulla of Football Italia, but perhaps Boniface is now the clear priority for the Rossoneri.

Having flopped at Man Utd, Hojlund is now surely someone they’ll want to get rid of, but it’s unsurprisingly proving tricky as clubs will surely feel there are better options out there…

???? Victor Boniface (24/??) is close to joining AC Milan! The Italian side and Bayer Leverkusen are in direct talks to finalize a permanent deal. ?? Milan have sent an official offer in the last 48 hours, which Leverkusen are currently reviewing. All parties are confident to… — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 20, 2025

Victor Boniface close to AC Milan transfer

“Victor Boniface is close to joining AC Milan! The Italian side and Bayer Leverkusen are in direct talks to finalize a permanent deal,” Berger posted on X.

“Milan have sent an official offer in the last 48 hours, which Leverkusen are currently reviewing. All parties are confident to get the deal done. Igli Tare is pushing for Boniface. Boniface already has an agreement in principle with Milan, waiting for the green light.”

Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on the story, confirming the reliability of the claims…

???? AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks for Victor Boniface deal. Negotiations underway today as Victor said yes to AC Milan contract proposal. Talks continue over deal structure, as @berger_pj reports. pic.twitter.com/nNoUDGTvlw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2025

Manchester United need player sales after big spending

It’s been a busy summer for MUFC after bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

It’s now surely essential that they stay in line with PSR restrictions by selling players like Hojlund, while one imagines others could also be up for sale.

Another could be Alejandro Garnacho, according to Romano on his YouTube channel…

The video above shows Romano discussing Garnacho’s future, as he insists he’s been confident all summer that the Argentina international would end up at Chelsea.

It’s not done yet, but we can surely expect both Garnacho and Hojlund to be gone in the coming days.