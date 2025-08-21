Expert reveals Arsenal have been in the race to sign 27 G/A star

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal have looked at Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman this summer, according to transfer expert and journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Pedulla discussed the latest on Lookman’s future after a lengthy saga also linking him with Inter Milan this summer.

Pedulla also noted that Lookman has been on Arsenal’s radar, following up on what he’d also previously reported in a piece for CaughtOffside.

“Lookman was seduced by Inter, only to be set aside for four or five million, a story with just a few precedents,” Pedulla wrote. “How can you trust someone who returns to wearing the Atalanta shirt after such an outrageous behaviour? Come on.

“Outside Italy, as I had mentioned, Arsenal showed interest in Lookman. It’s unclear whether that chapter will reopen.”

Do Arsenal need Ademola Lookman?

Arsenal fans would surely welcome someone of Lookman’s profile, but it’s unclear if they need him now that they’re closing in on bringing Eberechi Eze to the Emirates Stadium.

Lookman, who scored 20 goals and contributed 7 assists last season, is a similarly skilful wide-forward who can operate from the left or in more central roles, so AFC would probably struggle to fit both of them in.

Still, it makes sense that the Nigeria international was at least considered by the Gunners as he looks like just the right fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

What next for Lookman after lengthy transfer saga?

Lookman’s future has been in doubt all summer but he still hasn’t earned himself a move.

The 27-year-old is surely good enough to be making the step up to a club like Arsenal or Inter, but it remains to be seen if Atalanta will let him go.

As Pedulla notes, Lookman has clearly done a great deal of damage to his relationship with Atalanta, so it’s hard to see him having a future there, but they’ll surely want a big fee to let him go.