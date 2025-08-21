Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Antony is understood to be pushing for the club to let him seal a transfer to Real Betis.

The Brazil international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish club, and is keen to return there in order to play regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Sources with strong links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd are holding firm on their €40m asking price for Antony, which is slowing things down.

Betis have made two proposals for Antony, however, in the hope of reaching a breakthrough with the Red Devils as Antony hopes to get this move done as soon as possible.

What Real Betis are offering Manchester United for Antony

One anonymous source provided CaughtOffside with details of Betis’ offers for Antony, though it remains to be seen if United will accept either of them.

“United continue to ask for around €40m, but Betis have put forward two different proposals – the first is a loan deal with an option to buy part of Antony’s rights, a solution that would fit more easily within the club’s salary limits. The second is a direct purchase of a percentage of the player for around €20m, which Betis would be ready to commit immediately.”

There is some optimism from Betis’ end that the two clubs will ultimately be closer to an agreement over the next few days.

Antony and other United flops to leave

Antony is not the only United flop expected to be offloaded this summer, with the club also open to letting the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia leave.

Garnacho is a target for Chelsea, while Hojlund has interest from Napoli and RB Leipzig.

Antony’s departure perhaps seems most likely to be sorted out first, though, even if nothing has been agreed at the time of writing.