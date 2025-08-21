Arne Slot issues concerning injury update on new Liverpool signing

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that full-back Jeremie Frimpong will not feature for the club until after the upcoming international break, with the Dutchman sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The setback means Liverpool will be without their new signing until after the international break.

Slot explained that Frimpong had reported discomfort in his hamstring during training, which prompted the club’s medical staff to intervene.

Their decision to immediately withdraw the player from contention has since proven justified, with scans confirming a strain that requires rest and rehabilitation.

Arne Slot confirms injury for Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong

“We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring – the medical team did,” Slot explained, as reported by journalist Ian Doyle.

“They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.”

While the news comes as a blow, Slot was keen to stress that the injury is not long-term.

The expectation is that Frimpong will return to full fitness after the international break, allowing him to reintegrate into the squad ahead of a demanding run of fixtures that includes Premier League and European commitments.

In the meantime, Liverpool will need to explore alternative options at full-back. Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley could be called upon to provide cover.

Bradley could be back in action for the Reds

Slot added: “Conor trained for a few minutes with us today for first time. Medical team was right about Jeremie to tell me to take him out as he’s out until the end of the international break.”

For Liverpool fans, the priority will be ensuring that Frimpong avoids aggravating the problem further. With the season still in its early stages, the club will hope that this enforced rest allows him to return sharper and ready to contribute at full capacity.

Slot’s Liverpool team will be up against Eddie Howe Newcastle United in their next Premier League match.

Report: Agent flying into UK to hold talks with Liverpool for ‘special’ attacker