“Brilliant deal” – Former player claims Arsenal are about to pull off THE signing of the summer

Arsenal have been praised for signing Eberechi Eze in what looks like becoming one of the deals of the whole summer.

The Gunners are closing in on Eze, who will have his medical tomorrow and then officially complete his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The England international looks a perfect fit for what Arsenal need, and former player Clinton Morrison thinks it could prove to be the best signing by any club in this transfer window.

When asked if he felt Eze looked like the signing of the summer, Morrison made it clear just how good a deal he thinks this will be for Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze transfer to Arsenal earns big praise

“Definitely. There’ve been other good signings – Joao Pedro, Wirtz, Ekitike – but for the value and the calibre of player Arsenal are getting, it’s a brilliant deal. He’s an England international and fits their needs perfectly,” Morrison told Free Bets.

“I was surprised Arsenal didn’t move earlier, but with Havertz reportedly injured, this deal makes even more sense. He can play out wide, put pressure on Martinelli, or slot in as a number 10 if Odegaard is unavailable. He’s creative and dynamic – just a fantastic footballer.

“And yeah, it’s a bit strange they [Palace] want him to play tonight, but it makes sense. Palace want to win this two-legged tie and secure their place in the Conference League. It’s a risk for Eze because of the chance of injury, but probably part of the agreement. Hopefully, he plays well, says his goodbyes, and then heads to Arsenal with everyone’s blessing. He deserves it.”

Arsenal can use Eze in a variety of positions

Arsenal probably most need Eze to play on the left, where he’ll surely be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta might also want to think about using Eze centrally as we haven’t really seen the best of Martin Odegaard for a while now.

As club captain, Odegaard’s place is probably fairly safe, but having Eze as an alternative is certainly a useful option for Arsenal.