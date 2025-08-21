From France: Arsenal eyeing €40m attacker signing alongside Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly alongside Bayern Munich in eyeing up a potential transfer move for Lyon left winger Malick Fofana before the end of the summer.

We’re edging closer towards the end of the transfer window, and it seems we could see some late movement from the Gunners.

It already looks like Eberechi Eze is on his way to Arsenal, as per reports from top tier outlets such as the Athletic and the Independent.

And now reliable French newspaper L’Equipe is reporting that Arsenal are alongside Bayern in looking into a potential deal for Fofana.

The talented young Belgium international is available for around €40m, according to the report, with Lyon under pressure to bring in some money from player sales this summer.

Could Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze and Malick Fofana?

Arsenal might not have much room in their attack if they bring in both Eze and Fofana, but in theory they could make it work.

There’s always the chance that someone like Gabriel Martinelli is sold, and Kai Havertz’s injury also surely changes the shape of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Leandro Trossard often plays on the left, but might get more games up front now that Havertz is out, meaning Eze and Fofana could rotate for that spot on the left-hand side.

Eze can also play centrally, providing an alternative to Martin Odegaard, so we could see the England international and Fofana in the same line up.

Malick Fofana transfer interest has been there for some time

CaughtOffside have previously been informed about the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea also showing an interest in Fofana.

The 20-year-old is an exciting prospect, so it seems likely he’ll earn himself a big move at some point, even if it doesn’t come this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days, but Arsenal could do well to bring in these two top attacking talents to cap what has been a strong transfer window at the Emirates Stadium.