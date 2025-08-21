“Something can happen” – Enzo Maresca makes it clear Chelsea star is leaving

Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea FC badge (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that Nicolas Jackson could be on his way out of the club after they brought in two new strikers.

Speaking in his press conference today, Maresca made little effort to hide the fact that Jackson is no longer in his first-team plans.

The Senegal international has not been at his best for Chelsea, and it’s probably now time to offload him and build around Joao Pedro and Liam Delap instead.

See below as Maresca has now said Jackson won’t be involved in his next Chelsea squad as something could happen for him in terms of a transfer, though he doesn’t know any of the details about it at the moment…

?? Enzo Maresca says Nicolas Jackson will NOT be involved in Chelsea's game vs West Ham as he's set to leave! ?? pic.twitter.com/sEVwZoyA9E — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 21, 2025

“He (Jackson) is available, but he’s not going to be part of the squad,” Maresca said.

“As we said, we have two strikers, two players in that position, and also we know that something can happen before the window closes.”

Nicolas Jackson set to leave Chelsea, but where next for the Blues striker?

Jackson has shown some promise during his time at Chelsea and could be a decent signing for other Premier League clubs.

It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old will end up, but if rumours are to be believed, then he has plenty of interest in him at the moment.

The Telegraph have linked Jackson as a target for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who managed him at Villarreal.

Chelsea have upgraded their attack

Chelsea needed to make changes in attack this summer, and it looks like they’ve done some good business.

Pedro and Delap should be upgrades on Jackson, while Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian have also both joined, while Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke have left.

CFC fans will hope this can finally be the season they seriously challenge for the Premier League title again, but it’s still a young squad, so it remains to be seen if they’ve done enough to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.