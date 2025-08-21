“Absolute joke” – Former Spurs man slams his old club, admits Arsenal are “better” after Eze transfer hijack

Jamie O'Hara and Eberechi Eze (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has slammed his old club for missing out on the transfer of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The England international looked very close to completing a move to Spurs until Arsenal suddenly hijacked the deal yesterday, according to the Independent.

Eze is now set to join Arsenal instead, and O’Hara was left absolutely fuming about the news as he discussed it on talkSPORT.

The pundit took aim at Spurs chief Daniel Levy for messing up this deal, describing it as an “absolute joke” that it took them so long to finalise everything.

O’Hara also bemoaned that they lost out on Eze to Arsenal, of all teams.

Eberechi Eze transfer rant from Jamie O’Hara

Responding to the Eze news, a furious O’Hara said: “It happened again, and we’re going to miss out on a top-quality player who’s proven in the Premier League.

“Just pay the money and get the player over the line!

“We got rid of [Heung-min] Son, [James] Maddison has done his ACL, we needed Eze, we needed him.

“It’s an absolute joke that we’re going to lose him to Arsenal of all teams, who are going to waltz in and pay and get it over the line in a couple of hours, it’s a joke!”

He added: “I get it, Arsenal are a better team than us, they’re in a better position, I wouldn’t say they’re bigger.

“They’re doing well and that’s why Tottenham needed to get the deal done, so you can’t get hijacked.

“This is what happens, the bigger clubs come in and get the players, you don’t get the deal done, this is what’s going to happen.”

Will Eze be better off at Arsenal than Tottenham?

It seems pretty obvious that Eze would choose Arsenal over Tottenham at the moment.

The 27-year-old will want to build on his career after a fine spell with Crystal Palace, but although Spurs won the Europa League last season, they also finished 17th in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are far more likely to challenge for the Premier League title, and will surely go further than Tottenham in the Champions League.

Admittedly, Eze might have had more of a chance to start regularly at THFC, but there’s clearly going to be a role for him at Arsenal as well or they wouldn’t be paying so much money for him or working so quickly to beat their rivals to his signature.