Sources: Bid submitted for West Ham United star as transfer suitors queue up

Edson Alvarez acknowledges the West Ham fans during the pre-match warm-up (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images)

Edson Alvarez’s future at West Ham United remains uncertain, and the Mexican midfielder has attracted official offers from four European clubs.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Alvarez is open to leaving West Ham this summer, which has sparked serious movement in the transfer market.

CaughtOffside understands that Inter Milan have submitted a formal bid for Alvarez. The Italian giants are keen admirers of the 27-year-old, with the club’s technical staff rating his profile as a perfect fit for their tactical system.

However, Fenerbahce are widely felt to have made the most progress on a deal for Alvarez, with the Turkish giants communicating to West Ham that they’ll pay a loan fee for him and cover his entire salary.

Talks are ongoing between the Hammers and Fenerbahce over a purchase clause, while the player also still needs to give his final green light.

Edson Alvarez has plenty of transfer suitors to choose from

It remains to be seen how imminent a final decision from Alvarez is now that Inter have joined Fenerbahce in the race, while other clubs could also get involved.

Well-placed sources have told CaughtOffside that Borussia Dortmund and Porto are also showing a strong interest in Alvarez and could soon come in with formal offers as well.

Ajax made an attempt to re-sign their former player earlier in the summer, but quickly pulled out of the race. Head coach John Heitinga acknowledged Alvarez would be a valuable addition but it seems the transfer was out of their financial reach.

Alvarez hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at the London Stadium and he’s increasingly out of favour now that Graham Potter is manager, so an exit should be finalised soon in what seems like an ideal scenario for all parties involved.