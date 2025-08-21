€45million star would be “perfect for United”, says Red Devils legend

Gianluigi Donnarumma and his PSG teammates celebrate with the Champions League trophy (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been advised to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma by Red Devils legend Andrew Cole.

The Italy international looks set to leave PSG for Manchester City this summer, as Alfredo Pedulla has reported for CaughtOffside.

Donnarumma is valued at around €45m by PSG, according to Pedulla, and it seems things with City are accelerating.

So, it perhaps looks unlikely that Man Utd have much of a chance of signing Donnarumma, but Cole would love to see it happen.

MUFC clearly need a new goalkeeper as Andre Onana has been poor for much of his time at Old Trafford.

Gianluigi Donnarumma looks like the goalkeeper Manchester United need

Speaking to Esports Insider, Cole expressed his desire to see United sign Donnarumma as a much-needed upgrade on Onana.

“Donnarumma is a top goalkeeper and I’m very surprised that he’s in the position he’s ended up in at PSG,” Cole said.

“His performances have been unbelievable and I’d love to see him at Manchester United, of course I would. If United do get back in the Champions League then maybe they could tempt him.

“He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He’d be perfect for United.”

Can Man United sign a new ‘keeper?

United have done some good work to change their attack this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko

However, they still have other areas that urgently need addressing, and goalkeeper is one of them.

Onana has been poor at United, and someone like Donnarumma would be ideal to take them to the next level.

However, it’s hard to see a deal like that happening, with Donnarumma surely likely to prioritise a club like City, who can offer him Champions League football and the chance to compete for major honours.