Goal machine set to snub Sunderland for London clubs

Sunderland started their Premier League season with a statement 3-0 win against West Ham United.

They have spent heavily this summer but they are still hoping to continue their transfer business into the final days of the transfer window.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has strengthened the squad in all the positions this summer as they hope to avoid relegation.

Sunderland set to taste defeat in Aleksandar Mitrovic chase

The newly promoted side are targeting a move for Al Hilal attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic but according to GiveMeSport, the striker is set to reject a move to Sunderland.

Even though the attacker is looking to leave the Saudi side this summer after the arrival of Darwin Nunez at Hilal from Liverpool, he is still not keen on a move to Sunderland.

The Black Cats are unlikely to succeed in their ambitious attempt to lure the Serbian striker back to English football, despite weeks of genuine interest from Sunderland manager.

The 30-year-old forward enjoyed an exceptional 2024/25 season in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, where his prolific goal scoring form caught the attention of European clubs.

While the Wearside club made initial enquiries and held discussions about a possible deal, GMS sources indicate the chances of a breakthrough are now virtually over.

Mitrovic wants a move to London this summer

The main obstacle is not financial but personal, Mitrovic’s preference, if he does leave Al-Hilal this summer, is a return to London rather than a move further north.

This revelation is a bitter blow for Sunderland, who had hoped their project and Premier League status might be enough to convince the striker to embark on a new chapter in the North East.

Instead, Mitrovic is believed to be assessing opportunities closer to the capital, where he previously enjoyed a successful spell with Fulham.

With the summer transfer deadline fast approaching, Sunderland may now be forced to turn their attention to alternative forward options.

Le Bris, who had been quietly optimistic about pulling off one of the shocks of the window, will have to re-evaluate his attacking plans.

