Liverpool might end up selling player they’d rather keep, says journalist

Harvey Elliott and his Liverpool teammates celebrating with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool would reportedly rather keep Harvey Elliott this summer despite being open to allowing him to join RB Leipzig.

The Reds don’t look to have much room for Elliott in their starting line up at the moment, so it perhaps makes sense that the 22-year-old could move on.

Elliott hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at Anfield, but he’s still young enough that he could turn his career around somewhere else.

The England Under-21 international has long looked like someone with enormous potential, and Leipzig could be a good destination for his development.

Still, Ben Jacobs says Liverpool would rather keep Elliott around as a squad player…

Jacobs posted: “Liverpool’s preference is to keep Harvey Elliott. Leipzig still working on a deal, but nothing agreed club-to-club as of Thursday morning. At the right price, Liverpool will reluctantly sanction a sale due to understanding Elliott’s desire to start every week. Yet Elliott staying would be welcomed by Liverpool as he remains a valued squad player.”

Should Harvey Elliott fight for his place at Liverpool?

Elliott is clearly still valued by Liverpool, but is there really much reason for him to stick around?

Liverpool have not given Elliott that many opportunities, and another season on the bench surely won’t appeal to him.

At the same time, perhaps Elliott’s time could come with a bit more patience, even if it might be tempting to go and have more of a key role straight away at Leipzig.

Liverpool’s new-look squad after summer shake-up

LFC have brought in new signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have left, and Elliott could be next, so Arne Slot could end up with a very different looking squad to the one that won the Premier League title last season.