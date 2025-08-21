‘Noises coming out of the club’ – Insider confirms Man United could sanction late deal

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are still looking to offload some players in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have still not been unable to offload some players who are surplus to requirements under manager Ruben Amorim.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are all still expected to leave the club but their future remains uncertain.

While Garnacho is attracting interest from Chelsea, the Red Devils have found it difficult to find buyers for the other players.

Man United want to offload Andre Onana

Another player, who was missing from Man United’s squad to face Arsenal in their opening match of the season, could head out of the club soon.

According to Football Insider, United are ready to accept offers for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Amorim and his recruitment staff are assessing options in the market with Aston Villa goalkeper Emiliano Martinez and Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Former chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Onana faces an uncertain future at United and the Premier League giants are looking to get rid of him before Deadline Day.

“Man United are still looking to get rid of Onana,” he told Football Insider.

“The noises coming out of the club give me the impression that they don’t think he’s good enough for what they want to do.

“Fine, if that’s the decision they’ve made, they have to do something about it.

“If offers come in for him late in the window, they’re keen to listen to them.“

What next for Onana if he leaves Old Trafford?

Onana has been recently linked with a move to AS Monaco but they have not followed up on their initial interest in the goalkeeper.

The big question is, what other options does Onana have at the moment? Not many, going by the latest transfer reports coming out of Man United.

United need to act swiftly in the market if they want to secure the signing of a new goalkeeper and offload Onana.

With just ten days left in the transfer window to shut down, they are facing a race against time to conclude their transfer business.