Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior scoring against Crystal Palace last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It is reportedly a possibility that Arsenal central defender Jakub Kiwior could seal a transfer to Crystal Palace before the end of the summer.

The Gunners have agreed a deal in principle to sign Eberechi Eze from Palace, as per the Athletic and others, and there could be further movement between these two clubs.

The Eagles need a centre-back and a report from the Independent suggests that Kiwior is a possible option for them in that position.

The Poland international has performed well when called upon by Arsenal, though he faces an uphill struggle to ever establish himself as a starter considering his competition is William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal can afford to let Jakub Kiwior leave

Some Arsenal fans might not be too keen to lose a quality squad player like Kiwior, but there’s also Cristhian Mosquera as another solid backup option.

It doesn’t necessarily seem like the Kiwior deal is directly linked to Eze, but it looks like one to watch as Arsenal and Palace seemingly have a good relationship.

It may be that Kiwior’s name has come up during discussions over Eze, but it remains to be seen if it will definitely lead to anything more concrete.

One imagines, however, that Arsenal could do with one or two player sales after a summer of big spending.

Arsenal could do with selling Kiwior to balance the books

It is not clear how much pressure AFC are under to sell in order to keep in line with PSR regulations, but they’ve made a lot of new signings this summer.

Eze won’t come cheap, and he’ll join Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Mosquera in moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Kiwior seems like an obvious candidate for the club to cash in on as he’ll surely be tempting to a lot of other teams without damaging the state of Mikel Arteta’s squad too much if he does move on.