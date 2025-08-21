Alexander Isak and Joelinton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has aimed a clear dig at teammate Alexander Isak over the long-running transfer saga dominating this summer.

Isak has not played for Newcastle in pre-season or in their first game of the Premier League campaign as he looks to leave St James’ Park.

CaughtOffside have been informed of Isak pushing to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, with sources describing his relationship with the Magpies as “completely broken”.

It seems Isak has also angered his teammates with his behaviour, as Joelinton has liked an Instagram post criticising the way he’s gone about things this summer.

See below a screen grab of the post in question…

Alexander Isak surely can’t stay at Newcastle now

It’s very hard to see how Isak can possibly repair his relationship with Newcastle now, though it also seems that a transfer out of the club won’t be straightforward.

The Sweden international is going to be very expensive, and Liverpool already have Hugo Ekitike up front after he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the summer.

It seems far from ideal that Isak has gone about things in this way, as there are surely more amiable ways to leave a club.

Isak feels Newcastle have broken their promises

As Isak posted in his statement on Instagram earlier this week, it’s understood that he feels let down by the key decision-makers at Newcastle.

There has been a change of ownership after Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi sold their shares, while Paul Mitchell also left his role as sporting director.

It now seems that Isak feels the regime change has left him without the new contract he wanted, whilst also questioning the club’s ambition in the transfer market.