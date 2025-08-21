Medical today: Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting Chelsea transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has a major Chelsea transfer update (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano says Julio Enciso is set for a medical today ahead of a transfer to Chelsea owners BlueCo.

It is expected that the Brighton midfielder will initially join Strasbourg, who are also under the same ownership as Chelsea.

In the long run, though, it seems Enciso is viewed as a Chelsea signing, as also reported by the Athletic last night.

See below for the latest details on this saga as Romano has posted about Enciso preparing to have his medical tests in London today…

?? Julio Enciso, on his way to London today for medical tests as new BlueCo player. Immediate move to Strasbourg and then Chelsea until June 2031. pic.twitter.com/ce9EplpeqB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2025

“Julio Enciso, on his way to London today for medical tests as new BlueCo player. Immediate move to Strasbourg and then Chelsea until June 2031,” the Italian journalist posted on X.

Julio Enciso could be a future superstar for Chelsea

Enciso has shown plenty of promise at Brighton and also impressed on loan at Ipswich Town last season.

The 21-year-old can play as a central attacking midfielder or out wide, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in the years to come.

Despite flashes of quality in his time in the Premier League so far, it’s probably fair to say that Enciso doesn’t quite look ready to be playing regularly for Chelsea just yet.

It could therefore be wise for him to spend time in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg before linking up with the Blues later.

Chelsea making another signing from Brighton

Chelsea’s current ownership just can’t get enough of signings from Brighton!

In just the last few years, we’ve seen Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Joao Pedro move between the two clubs.

Chelsea also hired Graham Potter from the Seagulls at one point, though his stay as CFC manager ended up being pretty short-lived.

Chelsea will now hope Enciso can prove another smart acquisition from Brighton in the long term.