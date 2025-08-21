Just in: Man United shortlist German midfielder as target during internal discussions

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are considering Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller as one of several options under review in the final days of the transfer window.

While no decision has been made and there are no guarantees that a move will materialise, Stiller’s name has been raised in internal discussions as United deliberate whether to strengthen their midfield before the deadline.

United’s recruitment team is said to be assessing multiple midfield profiles as they weigh up whether another addition is necessary to complement Ruben Amorim’s squad.

The Red Devils were targeting a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba but the Premier League side made it clear that they are not willing to listen to offers for the young midfielder.

Man United identify Angelo Stiller as a transfer target

Having suffered defeat in their pursuit of the Brighton star, United are turning their focus towards other targets.

A product of Bayern Munich’s academy, Stiller has developed into a composed and intelligent deep-lying playmaker, capable of dictating tempo and providing defensive cover while also progressing the ball effectively.

His performances in Germany have caught the eye of several European clubs, with Manchester United now among those monitoring his situation.

Red Devils are considering several options

Jacobs reports that discussions at Old Trafford are ongoing, with Stiller featuring as part of a broader list rather than as a sole priority. This indicates that while he is admired, the club are exploring multiple options to ensure the right fit both financially and tactically.

United remain conscious of balancing their budget with other areas of need, and there is still a possibility that they could choose not to pursue a midfielder at all if the right circumstances do not emerge.

United’s final moves will depend on outgoings, squad balance, and the availability of opportunities.

