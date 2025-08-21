Leeds United line up move to sign Brighton star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are lining up a move for a playmaker in the final days of the summer transfer window.

While the Whites have several options in the midfield at the moment, they need a creative presence, someone who can keep possession of the ball and create chances.

Their current midfield options include Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and Etham Ampadu, all of whom started their first Premier League match of the season against Everton, a 1-0 win at Elland Road.

Manager Daniel Farke has realised that there is a need of a new playmaker who can offer something different to what his current midfielders can do.

Leeds United are targeting a move for Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has emerged as a somewhat unexpected figure in the current transfer discussions.

According to Beren Cross of The Athletic, the talented Argentine is being considered as a genuine option in this window, despite not being widely linked with a move up to this point.

“Never rule out another striker, but the direction of travel, as of this morning, seemed to suggest those three roles have the biggest chance of happening.

“James Justin and Noah Okafor, you will have read about. [Facundo] Buonanotte, [Bilal] El Khannouss, [Gus] Hamer, [Emi] Buendia and multiple others have been mentioned as 10 options.”

Buonanotte can shine in an attacking team at Elland Road

Buonanotte is a player who has the X-factor and he is someone who can make things happen against team who are proving to be difficult to break down.

He could be the ideal player for the Leeds midfield and could provide them creative depth from the middle of the park.

With just ten days remaining in the transfer window to shut down, it remains to be seen if the newly promoted team can manage to complete the signing.

The player has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.

